David William Benoit
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - David W. Benoit, 64, died peacefully on May 31, 2019 in Charlottesville, VA after a battle with kidney cancer.
Dave was born in November 1954 to John F. Benoit and Phyllis A. Benoit in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was educated in Catholic schools and graduated in 1972 from St. John's High School, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts where he had been on cross-country and track teams. Dave matriculated to Bridgewater State College, where in 1976 he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education.
A man of many skills, Dave worked as a Special Education teacher, a computer programmer, a computer consultant, a commercial printer, and a carpenter. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Charlottesville Lodge of Elks. For over two decades he was a highly active volunteer carpenter at the Virginia Elks Youth Camp, which provides summer camp experiences for kids from throughout Virginia at no cost, and for which he had a particular passion. He was widely known for his generosity and loyalty to his friends.
Dave's favorite activity was watching his treasured grandson, Jaedyn, playing in basketball and baseball games.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Amy B. Benoit and her partner Joe Anderson; his grandson, Jaedyn Anderson; his parents Mr. and Mrs. John F. Benoit of Cherry Valley, Massachusetts; his brother Paul F. Benoit and his wife Robynn Eisley, of Worcester, Massachusetts; his sisters Alice M. Bernard and her husband Philip of Cherry Valley, Massachusetts, and Linda J. Hogue and her husband Doug of Portland, Oregon; his former wife, June Benoit; his fourteen nieces and nephews, and their children; and his lifelong friend and "blood brother", Levon Kachadoorian of Leicester, Massachusetts.
Dave's family will honor his requests for private services, and for interment of his ashes at the Virginia Elks Youth Camp.
Dave's family wishes to thank the dedicated professional staff of the University of Virginia Hospital and the Hospice Of The Piedmont for the compassionate care Dave received over the final two months of his life.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 6 to June 9, 2019