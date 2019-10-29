|
|
David A. Benoit, 62
LEICESTER - David A. Benoit, 62, of Woodland Road died Monday, October 28, 2019 in Dodge Park Rest Home surrounded by his family after a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease.
He leaves his wife of 41 years Rebecca "Becky" J. (Boissel) Benoit, a daughter Elizabeth N. Jankoski and her husband Kane of Paxton, a son Steven A. Benoit and his wife Cara of Paxton; his step-mother Jane Benoit of Northboro; four brothers, Craig Benoit and his wife Dianne of Auburn, William Galasso of Englewood, FL, Robert Galasso and his wife Rachel of Leicester and Barry Benoit of Hudson; seven grandchildren, Noah, Madison, Brody, Mia, Landon, Greycen & Quinnlyn; his longtime best friend Jim Bernier and his wife Hazel of Webster and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Alfred Benoit and Mark Galasso.
David was born in Worcester, son of Alfred Benoit and Nancy (Laprade) Goodwin. He worked at Kadant Corp. of Auburn for many years before retiring due to illness. He was the former President and longtime coach of the Leicester Soccer Club. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and vacationing with his family. He spent many hours watching and enjoying his children and grandchildren's sporting events over the years.
Dave's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Umass Memorial Health Alliance- Clinton Hospital, and the staff at Dodge Park Rest Home for their kindness and compassion during Dave's last weeks.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4 at 6:00 PM in MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester. Calling hours will precede the service from 3:00-6:00 PM in the funeral home. Please omit flowers.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019