David B. Berry 70
THOMPSON, CT - David B. Berry, age 70, of Thompson, CT died unexpectedly Tuesday, June 25, 2019. David was born on October 6, 1948 in Worcester, MA to his parents, Linwood Exley and Esther Marrion Berry. David is survived by his wife of 29 years Dottie Berry, his daughters Nicole Berry and Haley Berry of Thompson, his brother, Donald Berry of Dudley and his wife Linnea, brother-in-law Jeff Canfield and sisters-in-law Lisa Canfield and Susan Douglas Precobb and eight nieces and nephews.
David graduated from Worcester Vocational High School and became a member of Worcester Carpenters Union Local 107. He was a very talented wood worker. He served in the Army Reserves and was a volunteer fire fighter in Auburn, MA. David had a love of classic cars, drag racing and spent many hours working on his vintage finds. In previous years he enjoyed coaching his daughters' middle and high school sports teams. He spent summers down the cape with his family and had a deep love of boats and the ocean. He enjoyed watching the Boston Bruins each season and loved hockey. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 7:30 pm on Monday, July 1 at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel, 33 Schofield Ave., Dudley. A graveside service will be held at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn at 10 AM, Tuesday July 2, 2019
Calling hours will be Monday, July 1 from 6 to 8 pm at Bartel Funeral Home & Chapel 33 Schofield Avenue, Dudley, MA. Donations may be made to Hidden Battles Foundation 100 Merrimack St., Suite 202 Lowell, MA 01852. Hiddenbattlesfoundation.org www.bartelfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 29, 2019