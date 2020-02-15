|
|
David A. Blais, 61
Woodstock, CT - David A. Blais, 61, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Feb. 13th, 2020 at the Day Kimball Hospital, Putnam, CT.
He leaves his beloved wife of 43 years, Marie E. (Padula) Blais; his four children, Anthony Blais and his wife Courtney of Worcester, Melissa Sullivan and her husband Michael of Katonah, NY, Timothy Blais and his wife Diane of Grafton and Daniel Blais and his wife Laura of Pepperell; his sister, Rita Blais of North Grosvenordale, CT and his two brothers, Keith Blais of Woodstock, Joel Blais of AZ; his eight grandchildren, Isaac, Samantha, Anthony Jr., Kael , Allison, Arya, Finnegan, Emelia, and a granddaughter on the way; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his best friend, his dog, Buddy. He was born in Southbridge, the son of Eugene L. and Therese M. (Hebert) Blais He was Salutatorian of Tantasqua Regional Vocational High School class of 1976.
Dave was a master tool & die maker. He owned and operated Blais Tool in Woodstock, CT, and in recent years he worked for Whitcraft, LLC in Eastford, CT. He previously worked for Stanco Tool & Die in Southbridge and Eastford Tool & Die in Woodstock, CT. He was a member of Fin, Fur & Feather Gun Club in Chaplin, CT and Peacedale Shooting Preserve in Rhode Island. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, driving his Camaro, and target shooting. Most of all Dave loved being an awesome Pop-Pop to his grandchildren.
He will be sorely missed.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will be private. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19th, from 5:00 to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Connecticut Children's Medical Center Foundation, 282 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106 or to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020