Condolences to the Blevins family, you all have such a special place in our heart.
May you find peace and comfort as you mourn your loss.
Your all in my prayers.
David F. Blevins, 64
ROCHDALE - David F. Blevins, 64, of Rochdale, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center University Campus, from complications of a stroke.
David leaves his wife Denise (Charette) Blevins whom he married on April 18, 1980; two daughters, Christine Blevins and her spouse Eric Blomquist of Rochdale, and Amanda Stearns and her husband Kevin of Oxford; four grandchildren, Mackenzie, Tyler, Matthew and Colton; his mother Jane (Goulet) Blevins; two brothers, Richard "Curly" Blevins Jr., and Michael Blevins and his wife Dana; two sisters, Carol Morin and her husband Michael, and Kathleen Hamlin and her partner Michael Pascal; nieces and nephews. David was the son of the late Richard O. Blevins.
David was born in Worcester, and has lived in Rochdale for 35 years. He was a graduate of Burncoat High School in Worcester.
David was a truck driver for most of his career. He worked for several companies including many years at Smith Valve Co. and more recently for the Asplundh Tree Expert Company.
He also celebrated the Christmas season for 33 years selling Christmas trees on James Street in Worcester.
David loved baseball. He was a baseball umpire for many years from Little League to the high school level.
David was also a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed many long rides on his motorcycle.
Following social distancing guidelines, there will be calling hours on Monday, June 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. Funeral services and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to benefit Tedy Bruschi's stroke awareness foundation may be made to Tedy's Team (tedysteam.org).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.