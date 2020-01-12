|
David B. "Dave" Boulay
Worcester - David B. "Dave" Boulay passed away peacefully on January 11 under the loving care of his family and the dedicated staff of Tatnuck Park of Worcester, Brookhaven Hospice, and Care With A Heart. Dave was born on May 16, 1931 in Worcester and grew up in Auburn. He graduated from St. Peter's High School in Worcester, enlisted in the U.S Air Force at age 19, and was stationed primarily at Maxwell AFB in Montgomery, Alabama. There he met and married his true love Celestine "Sally" Egan from Pittsburgh, PA. They settled in Worcester to raise their ever-growing family.
Dave and Sally were married for 64 years, until she predeceased him in 2017. He will be deeply missed by his five sons, David Boulay Jr. and his wife Kelly, and Joseph Boulay, both of Worcester, Thomas Boulay of Rutland, Paul Boulay and his wife Jennifer of Oxford, MA and Robert Boulay of Jacksonville Beach, FL; by his four daughters, Teresa Clark of Grafton, MA, Rosemary Dombroski and her husband Brian of Worcester, Ann Bisceglia of Holden, MA and Rita Sigler and her husband Jon of S. Windsor, CT; by his three brothers, John Boulay and his wife Barbara of Lewiston, Maine, Theodore Boulay Sr. and his wife Joann of Spencer, MA, and Mark Boulay and his wife Lori of Dayville, CT; by his two sisters, Suzette Robbins and her husband Daniel of Oxford, MA, and Mary Boulay of Belfast, Maine; and by seventeen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Dave was also predeceased by his son Richard Boulay, his son-in-law James Clark, his grandson Matthew Bisceglia and his brothers Bruce Boulay and Willam Boulay Jr.
Dave was a truck driver for Red Star Express for over thirty years and a member of Local 170 of the Teamsters Union. He was a member of Our Lady of the Angels parish since 1959.
Dave was a devoted husband and father. He was very handy, often acting as mechanic, carpenter, painter, electrician, or plumber as needed. His hobbies included restoring furniture and vintage Model A automobiles. He was a long-time member of several antique car clubs in the greater Worcester area.
His funeral is Wednesday, January 15th with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street (please go directly to the church). Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family on Tuesday, January 14 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Angels Church or to the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020