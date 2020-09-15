1/1
David Bousquet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Bousquet

Southbridge - David L. Bousquet of Southbridge passed away peacefully after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's disease on Monday, September 14, 2020. As a combat veteran of the Vietnam war David, a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, earning the prestigious Bronze Star, Army Condemnation Medal, and Air Medal among many other awards. David was a graduate of St. Johns Preparatory School, Danvers and Tufts University where he graduated with a BA Degree in Political Science. Following his service in Vietnam, David operated Bousquet Auto Parts for many years. David was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching all New England sports teams and prior to the progression of his illness enjoyed playing golf and racquet ball. David was also a lifelong member of the Lions Club and VFW.

David was predeceased by his father Francis L. Bousquet and mother Mary Bousquet. David leaves behind his three loving daughters Aimee Conroy and her husband Greg Conroy of Darnestown, Maryland; Kristin Pingeton and her husband Matthew Pingeton of Charlton; and Danielle Martinez and her husband Luis Martinez of Worcester. David also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Kelsey Pingeton, Max Hansen, Ashley Martinez, Anthony Pingeton, Zachary Pingeton, Tommy Conroy, and Shane Conroy as well as two great grandchildren Ariah Jackson and Vito Anthony Pingeton. David also leaves behind his two brothers Michael J. Bousquet and his wife Judith and Francis L. Bousquet and his wife Suzanne as well as his loving sister Anne B Clarke and her husband James.

Family and friends are invited to calling hours Friday September 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550. His funeral will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Church, 446 Main Street, Southbridge, MA 01550. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in David's memory can be made

to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America at www.mymsaa.org or American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org.



www.sansoucyfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sansoucy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Funeral
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sansoucy Funeral Home
40 Marcy Street
Southbridge, MA 01550
508-764-2567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sansoucy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved