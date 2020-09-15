David Bousquet
Southbridge - David L. Bousquet of Southbridge passed away peacefully after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's disease on Monday, September 14, 2020. As a combat veteran of the Vietnam war David, a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army, earning the prestigious Bronze Star, Army Condemnation Medal, and Air Medal among many other awards. David was a graduate of St. Johns Preparatory School, Danvers and Tufts University where he graduated with a BA Degree in Political Science. Following his service in Vietnam, David operated Bousquet Auto Parts for many years. David was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching all New England sports teams and prior to the progression of his illness enjoyed playing golf and racquet ball. David was also a lifelong member of the Lions Club and VFW.
David was predeceased by his father Francis L. Bousquet and mother Mary Bousquet. David leaves behind his three loving daughters Aimee Conroy and her husband Greg Conroy of Darnestown, Maryland; Kristin Pingeton and her husband Matthew Pingeton of Charlton; and Danielle Martinez and her husband Luis Martinez of Worcester. David also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Kelsey Pingeton, Max Hansen, Ashley Martinez, Anthony Pingeton, Zachary Pingeton, Tommy Conroy, and Shane Conroy as well as two great grandchildren Ariah Jackson and Vito Anthony Pingeton. David also leaves behind his two brothers Michael J. Bousquet and his wife Judith and Francis L. Bousquet and his wife Suzanne as well as his loving sister Anne B Clarke and her husband James.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours Friday September 18, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Sansoucy Funeral Home, 40 Marcy Street, Southbridge, MA 01550. His funeral will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Notre Dame Church, 446 Main Street, Southbridge, MA 01550. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in David's memory can be made
to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America at www.mymsaa.org
or American Parkinson Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org
