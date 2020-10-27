David Boutilier, 70



Pflugerville, Texas - David was born March 25, 1950, in Hartland, Maine, to Frederick and Aslaug "Marilyn" Boutilier. He was raised in Berlin, Mass. and graduated from Tahanto Regional High School in 1968. He went on to study economics at the University of Massachusetts, where he met his wife, Mary Rello Boutilier.



They married in 1973 and later relocated to North Carolina for David to attend graduate school at the University of North Carolina. They moved around a bit before settling in Bella Vista, Ark., where they raised their three girls.



David worked for more than three decades as a self-taught computer programmer. He was handy and helped remodel their Bella Vista home to better suit a family of five. David enjoyed watching his daughters participate in the high school choir and band programs at Bentonville High School. He also helped operate the computer timing systems at many a swim meet across Arkansas.



David and Mary relocated to Texas in 2014 to be closer to family. He had recently retired and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, walking the nearby park trails, reading about history and politics, and outfitting his home with the latest smart gadgets.



David was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Mary; three children, Lindsay (Juan) Martinez of Austin, Texas; Rachel (Andy) Weaver of St. Paul, Minn.; Kelsey (Brandon) Howard of Fayetteville, Ark.; and five grandchildren, Julia Martinez, Toby Martinez, Laura Martinez, Brannon Weaver, and Quinn Howard.





