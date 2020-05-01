|
|
David William Baird, 66
Boylston - David William Baird, 66, of Boylston, MA passed away Tue April 28th after a period of declining health. Born in PA, he was the son of the late Bill and Iris (Wilcox) Baird and husband to Caryl (Grossman) Baird for 37 years.
David worked as a software architect for Allscripts for 19 years. He enjoyed his grandchildren, reading, traveling and hiking.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Rebecca Anastasia and her husband Michael of Billerica, MA, and David Baird III of Denver, CO, grandchildren, Oliver and Miles Anastasia, and sisters, Betsy Baird and her husband David Kumaki, and Catherine Burns and her husband Scott.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made
in David's name to Appalachian Mountain Club, RR16, Gorham, NH 03581
www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 3, 2020