David K. Burgess, 89
Paxton/Shrewsbury - David K. Burgess, 89, died peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Christopher House Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Worcester. He was born in Worcester, the son of Elmer and Effie (Knowles) Burgess.
David graduated from Worcester Schools and went on to work as a typesetter for the former Mercantile Printing Co. for 40 years. His greatest joys in life were his family and his home. David took great pride in caring for his home and tending to his yard. He adored his grandchildren whom he referred to as "the icing on the cake" of his life. David enjoyed walking and was one of the original class members of the Silver Sneakers Club at the YMCA in 2002. He had continued with the class until recently.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Florence M. (Manavian) Burgess; three sons, George Burgess and his wife, Margaret of Mentor, OH, Philip Burgess and his wife, Charlene of Putney, VT and Steven Burgess and his wife, Lynn of Paxton; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and three nieces.
Funeral services are private. Burial will be private at Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019