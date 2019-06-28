Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Saint Mary's Church
Shrewsbury, MA
David Campaniello

David Campaniello Obituary
David J. Campaniello, 49

Shrewsbury - David J. Campaniello, 49, of Shrewsbury, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, in the comfort of his home.

He leaves his wife, Eirinn, two daughters, Michaela and Maria, his mother, Dr. Jean A. Campaniello, and his brother Paul Campaniello and his wife Debra.

Calling Hours will be on Sunday, June 30, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, Worcester. Funeral Mass will be on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in Saint Mary's Church-Shrewsbury.

A complete obituary will be in the Sunday Telegram.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 28 to June 29, 2019
