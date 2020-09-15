1/1
David Campbell
1956 - 2020
David W. Campbell, 64

Oxford - David W. Campbell, 64, died unexpectedly on Thursday September 3, 2020. David is survived by his wife of 43 years, Gail (Michaud) Campbell; four children David Campbell and his wife Tina, Tracy Smith-Campbell and her wife Susan, Courtney Campbell, and Timothy Campbell. He was Grandfather Sir (Papa) to his only grandchild Miles Campbell.

Dave was originally from Dorchester, MA, and the son of John G. and Esther "Mona" Campbell. Dave was predeceased by his sister Cathy. Left behind to cherish his memories are his siblings Johnny, Linda, Lisa & Scott, 21 nephews and nieces and a great uncle to 36. He will be sadly missed by many other family members and friends.

Dave's all time enjoyment was fresh water fishing on his boat and deep sea fishing with family and friends, playing online games and going to the casino.

Dave loved the mountains in New Hampshire and always made sure each summer to bring the kids so they could enjoy the trails and the beautiful scenery and downhill skiing in the winter. Dave's favorite sport was hockey and you could always hear him yelling comments at the TV. He was a #1 Bruins Fan.

There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hillcrest Church, 155 Leicester Street, North Oxford, MA 01537. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.

paradisfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
