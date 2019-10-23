Home

David Carlson


1948 - 2019
David Carlson Obituary
San Jose, CA - David passed away due to heart failure. He was born in Worcester MA. He graduated from Burncoat High and Worcester Junior College. He moved to San Jose in 1981. He was a general contractor. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Jackie; his son Jason and his wife Hilary, his son Sean and his wife Shawn. The joys of his life were his four grandchildren; Ella, Megan, Madeline and Seth. He is survived by his siblings; Neil, Wendy, Christine.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019
