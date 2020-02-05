|
|
David E. Carlstrom, 86
SHREWSBURY - David E. Carlstrom, 86, died peacefully on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester, surrounded by his loving family. David was predeceased by his beloved wife of 45 years, the late Joan B. (Leary) Carlstrom, in 2009.
Born and raised in Worcester, David was one of two children born to the late Carl F. and Mary C. (Murphy) Carlstrom. David attended Classical High School and The College of the Holy Cross, where he graduated U.S. Air Force ROTC and served his active duty in Laredo, TX as a flight instructor. David retired as Lieutenant Colonel after serving his country for over twenty proud years. He met and married the love of his life, Joan. While working and later running Carlstrom Pressed Metal in Westborough, the pair settled in Shrewsbury to raise their family.
You could often find David spending precious time with his grandchildren, working in the yard, or golfing. He was an avid lover of ice cream and chocolate, and was known as a great joke teller. David began rowing in his sixties and became very active with the Donahue Rowing Center, even participating in the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. He was active in the Westborough Rotary Club and served as a board member of Avidia Bank in Westborough as well.
David is survived by his four children, Mary (Carlstrom) Fisher of Baltimore, MD, David Carlstrom of Waban, Elizabeth (Carlstrom) Bergquist, and Andrew Carlstrom, both of Shrewsbury; twelve grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and his wife, David was predeceased by his brother, the late Victor M. Carlstrom.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend David's funeral Mass, which will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Friday February 7, 2020 at Saint Mary of the Hills Church, 630 Cross Street, Boylston, MA. The committal service will be held privately by his family, with the assistance of the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to via stjude.org/donate or by mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a note of condolence for David's family or to view his "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020