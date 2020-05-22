|
David K. Montgomery, Jr.
Worcester - David K. Montgomery Jr., 92, of Worcester, passed away peacefully in the Lutheran nursing home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth Ann (French) Montgomery for 55 years.
Dave leaves behind two children, a daughter Diane Dyberg of Worcester, and a son James and his wife Kim Montgomery of Westborough. His grandchildren, Eric Dyberg of Worcester and Nathaniel and Olivia Montgomery of Westborough. He also leaves behind his only great-grandson Braden Montgomery. He is predeceased by his parents, David K. Montgomery Sr., Ruth (French) Montgomery, and his son Kevin W. Montgomery.
Dave was born in Worcester on September 24, 1927, and attended Classical High School. Since he was a young boy, he dreamed about being an Air Force pilot, so at sixteen he joined the Civil Air Patrol from December of 1943 to September of 1946. Later in September of 1946, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served in New York, Texas, California, and overseas in Guam. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant in 1949 but remained in the Air Force Reserves. He was called back to active duty for the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. After serving, he studied as an apprentice to become a mechanical draftsman and spent his entire career working for a number of local firms in the field.
Besides loving airplanes Dave was a diehard Red Sox and Patriots fan. He never missed watching a game for many decades and spent time watching with his children. He loved coaching his kids in baseball, and even if he wasn't the coach, he was cheering from the stands at every game.
A model train enthusiast and lifelong model builder, he also enjoyed collecting baseball cards, old stamps, and coins. He was a serious history buff who knew more about World War I and World War II than Google or Wikipedia!
Dave enjoyed many trips and family vacations on Cape Cod. He also loved summer cook outs, reunions, and camping with his three brothers and sisters-in-law and their families.
Dave had a very quick wit and a good sense of humor, which he kept even during his last days. It was hard not to laugh, and smile whenever you were in a room with him. He was a member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church in Worcester and was a member of counting of collections committee for many years.
Dave's family wishes to thank all the staff at the Lutheran Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, your compassionate care and love was appreciated by his family. They also want to thank Summit Elder Care, his care team of doctors, nurses, and especially Leslie B.
In loving memory of Dave who fought dementia for 12 years, his family would appreciate in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the
Graveside services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 22 to May 24, 2020