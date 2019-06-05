Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
David J. Cole, 58

WORCESTER - David J. Cole of Worcester, formally of Spencer and Holden passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 2nd 2019 after a short illness at the age of 58.

He was born in Worcester and previously lived in Spencer and Holden for many years. He was predeceased by his parents Walter P. and Virginia M. Cole. He is survived by his brothers Michael Cole of Grantham NH, Steven and his wife Margaret Cole of Spencer and John Cole of Worcester. He also leaves behind his companion of 10 years Carol Malok of Worcester. Also, he leaves behind his very good friend Peter (Herb) Long of Worcester and many friends that he cherished since childhood along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He graduated from Wachusett Regional High School. David worked for many years at several local companies starting as a proofreader of medical journals to warehouse manager. His true passion was as a car enthusiast and a big follower of NASCAR. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots and a gifted bicycle rider who once trekked to Canada and back with his many friends.

A private memorial gathering will be held for family and close friends in the near future. Funeral arrangements provided by the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home "Memorial Cremation", Taunton MA. To leave an online condolence, please visit

www.r-mfh.com or

www.memorialcremation.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 5 to June 9, 2019
