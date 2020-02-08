|
David I. Cook, 81
Holden - David I. Cook, 81, beloved husband of Jean A. (Johnson) Cook, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Holden Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born and raised in Holden, he was the son of Arnold and Ruth (Childs) Cook.
David earned the rank of Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America. He graduated from Wachusett Regional High School and went on to further his education, earning a bachelor's degree in engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Clark University. David and Jean were married in 1959 and members of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Holden. Together they raised their three children in Holden until moving to CT in 1982 where they would spend the next 30 years. David spent his entire 33 year career as an Engineer for Norton Co, Amplex Corporation and Saint-Gobain, before his retirement in 1996.
David and Jean enjoyed 23 winters in Sarasota, FL where they had many friends. Over the years, they could often be found traveling throughout North America in their RV. He was an avid New England sports fan especially the Boston Red Sox, The New England Patriots and UConn Huskies Woman's Basketball and he enjoyed coaching basketball when his children were young. In his spare time he enjoyed gardening and woodworking.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 60 years, Jean; their three sons, Steven M. Cook and his wife, Mary of Holden, David Scott Cook of Worcester and James Cook and wife, Leslee of Mystic CT; his five grandchildren, Alice, Kathryn, Michael, Kyle and Christopher; four step-grandchildren, Eric, Anna, Emily and Rachel; and his three great-grandchildren, Harold, Natalie and Valentina. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Joanne Osterholm.
David's Family would like to thank the Saint Vincent Cancer & Wellness Center for their care and compassion.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with David's family from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, February 13 in the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden. A memorial service will held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 346 Shrewsbury Street, Holden. David will be laid to rest at Worcester County Memorial Park in the spring. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 346 Shrewsbury Street, Holden MA 01520.
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020