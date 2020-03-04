|
|
David Corey, 41
Webster - David Corey, 41, of Webster, passed away after a battle against cancer on Sunday March 1, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He leaves the love of his life, Belinda LeGere, and her daughter Hailey Hospod, his mother, Dianne M. Cousineau and her husband Alan Cousineau, a brother, Jimmy Corey and his wife Laura, his maternal grandmother Harriet Zbikowski, a grandson Dylan, three aunts, Barbara Corey, Brenda Malm and Joanne Zbikowski, an uncle, Walter Zbikowski and his wife Charlotte, nieces, nephews and cousins. David was born in Worcester, his father was the late David W. Corey. He was also predeceased by a brother, Michael Corey.
David worked as a truck driver for Consolidated Beverages. He then worked alongside his brother Jimmy and was very proud to help establish and build Jimmy's business, The Trash Guy. David was a talented musician, enjoyed music and played bass guitar in various bands. He participated in many events including WAAF's Locobazooka. David was funny and sometimes hilarious with an easy way about him that would make everyone's day a little better. Uncle Dave / Pop, will be sadly missed by all those lives that he touched.
A celebration of David's life will be held for family and friends at a future date. HENRY - DIRSA FUNERAL SERVICE, 33 Ward St., Worcester is assisting the family.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020