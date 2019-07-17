|
David F. Czernicki, 72
Webster - David F. Czernicki, 72, died Monday, July 15, 2019 with family at his side.
He leaves his wife of 51 years, Janice C. (Raymond) Czernicki; a son, Darryl J. Czernicki and his wife Christina R. Czernicki; a daughter, Rebecca L. Czernicki and her wife Colleen A. Nasis, all of Webster; 4 grandchildren, Christopher D. Czernicki, Chase K. Czernicki, Cy R. Ducharme and Brynn A. Czernicki-Nasis; 2 sisters, Carol A. Weiss of Thompson, CT and Joan M. Gaucher of North Grosvenordale, CT; 3 brothers, James R. Czernicki and his wife Judith of Webster, William W. Czernicki and his wife Theresa of Thompson, CT and Robert J. Czernicki of Webster; and many nephews and nieces.
He was born and raised in Webster, the oldest son of Sylvester and Reva M. (Wallis) Czernicki and graduated from Bartlett High Trade School in 1965. He then completed the program at East Coast Aero Tech in Bedford.
He was an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War, where he served as a chief mechanic for the 21st Helicopter Squadron in Thailand.
He first worked building helicopters at Sikorsky Helicopter in Stratford, CT. Upon returning home from serving his country, he was an assembly line worker at General Motors in Framingham. He then worked in the maintenance department at Webster Middle School before he retired.
David excelled at carpentry: he helped build his children's houses and remodeled his own home. He enjoyed working in his yard. He also spent a lot of time on his boat on Webster Lake.
The funeral will be held Wednesday, July 24, from Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main Street, Webster, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 16 East Main Street, followed by military honors provided by the Webster-Dudley Veterans Council. A time of visitation will be held from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home, prior to the Mass. Donations in his name may be made to either Webster-Dudley Food Share, Inc., c/o United Church of Christ, Federated, 4 Church Street, or to Webster-Dudley Veterans Council, 3 Veterans Way, both in Webster, MA 0l570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 17 to July 18, 2019