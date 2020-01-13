|
|
David A. Dansereau, 71
Auburn - David A. Dansereau, 71, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, December 27th in the Lifecare Center of Auburn after an extended Illness.
Mr. Dansereau is survived by his two children, Renee R. Dansereau of Greensboro, NC and Timothy D. Dansereau of Holderness, NH; a sister, Susan Tarquinio of Rutland, MA; a nephew, Jeff Tarquinio; a niece, Jennifer Wrixon and many beloved cousins.
David was born in Worcester, son of the late George and Lois (Lazerick) Dansereau and is also predeceased by a brother, Timothy Dansereau. Mr. Dansereau graduated from Worcester Boy's Trade High School and was attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute when he was drafted in to the United States Army during the Vietnam War. While he was in the military he served two tours in Vietnam and served as the Radio Operator for his Infantry.
Mr. Dansereau worked in the construction industry for his entire work career, where he was a contractor and also held his master electricians license.
Funeral services are being held privately with burial in the Massachusetts National Veterans Cemetery, Bourne. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street Worcester, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To share a memory of David or to sign his online guestbook, please visit
www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020