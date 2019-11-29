|
|
David I. Dickhaut, 85
Clinton - David I. Dickhaut, 85, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in Oakdale Nursing Center, West Boylston.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, A. Bernadette (Duffy) Dickhaut; three sons: Peter J. Dickhaut, and his wife, Joan, of Clinton, Thomas E. Dickhaut, and his companion, Erika, of Tarpon Springs, FL, and Michael Dickhaut and his companion, Amy, of Baldwinville; a daughter, Kara M. Moran, and her husband, Christopher, of Leominster; two brothers, Paul Dickhaut and his wife, Barbara, and James Dickhaut; a sister, Kathleen Brownworth, of Clinton; six grandchildren: Andrew, Eric, Matthew, Justin, Makayla, and Connor; nieces, and nephews, and their families.
Dave was born and raised in Clinton, son of George A. and Kathleen G. (Broderick) Dickhaut. He was a graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1952, and a US Army National Guard Veteran, who was called to Active Duty during the early years of the Vietnam War. He never forgot those he served with, and each year, helped to place flags on the graves of his fellow veterans, in time for Memorial Day.
From 1972 until 1992, Dave served the Town of Clinton as a fulltime Firefighter. In addition to serving on the Fire Department, he was a licensed barber for more than 60 years, and owned and operated "Dave's North End Barber Shop," on the corner of Main St. and Water St. in Clinton. He also worked part-time as a Deputy Sherriff for the Worcester County Sherriff's Department, and was a long-time election official for the Town of Clinton.
A member of St. John's Church, Dave's greatest joy was his family. He relished time spent in the company of his wife, Bernie, whether they were out for a leisurely car ride, or watching the grandkids. He also enjoyed late-night trips to Foxwoods, but was always home in time for breakfast, fresh donuts in hand.
The Dickhaut family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the Clinton Fire Department and Ambulance, for their support, responsiveness, and compassion; and Dr. Christopher Bechara, the doctors and nurses at Clinton Hospital, and the nurses and staff at Oakdale Nursing Center for the excellent care given to Dave, and the kindness shown to him and their entire family.
Dave's funeral will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the Dickhaut family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Clinton Fire Department, c/o Town of Clinton, 555 Main St., Clinton, MA 01510.
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, 2019