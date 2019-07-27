|
|
David K. Dillon, 76
WORCESTER - David K. Dillon, 76, of Worcester died Tuesday July 16, 2019 after a period of declining health.
He was born in Worcester son of the late Luke and Mary K. (O'Neill) Dillon. He graduated from Worcester State College in 1964 with a Bachelor's degree in Education and later received his Master's in 1969.
David spent his whole adult life educating children in the Worcester Public Schools retiring in 2003. In his down time from teaching he enjoyed playing golf with his friends, watching Holy Cross Football and was avid New England Sports fan.
David leaves his daughter, Donna-Marie Bruso and her husband James of Auburn; three grandsons, Dillon, Thomas and Patrick Bruso; a sister, Joanne Wenzel and many nieces and nephews.
At David's request services were held privately with the assistance of BRITTON-WALLACE FUNEAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. To leave a note of condolence for David's family please visit, www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 27 to July 28, 2019