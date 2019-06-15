|
David F. Dunphy, 60
Grafton - David F. Dunphy, 60, passed away June 13, 2019 at home following an illness. All are welcome to gather with Dave's family and friends Tuesday June 18th from 6pm to 8pm at Roney Funeral Home 152 Worcester St. N. Grafton, MA 015326. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Dave Wednesday June 19th at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church 17 Waterville St. N. Grafton, MA 01536. He will then be laid to rest at Pine Grove Cemetery in North Grafton. A Book of Memories to share a memory of Dave and more complete obituary are available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 15 to June 16, 2019