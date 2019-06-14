|
David H. Duquette, 70
Sutton - David H. Duquette, 70, of Mumford Rd. died Wed. June 12, 2019 at Milford Hospital after an illness.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Sharon L. (Demague) Duquette; his daughter Jennifer L. Duquette-Growchowski and her husband Brandon of Sutton; siblings Richard Duquette, Judy Manard, Cheryl Lavallee, Susan LaPan, Henry Duquette, and Joann Sleeman; and many nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late Elaine M. Jussaume. Born in Whitinsville, MA on May 4, 1949 he was the son of Henry and Helen (McCabe) Duquette.
Mr. Duquette worked as a Dept. Manager for Wall Mart the past 5 years. Previously he worked for Imperial Distributors in Auburn, Strokeys Co. in Framingham, and the former Whitin Machine Works. He was educated in the Northbridge Public School system and served as a Corporal as a US Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. A well-rounded man, David loved drawing, painting, reading and his video games. He loved pets, cooking, driving his Jeep, and bringing Sharon flowers. Most of all however, he enjoyed being at home and spending time with his family.
His Funeral Service will be held Mon. June 17 at 11 am in Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St. Whitinsville. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Calling hours at the funeral home in Whitinsville are Sun. June 17 from 5 to 7 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the 30 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 14 to June 16, 2019