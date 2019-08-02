|
David A. Erickson, 60
Worcester - Worcester- David A. Erickson, 60, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. He is survived by a sister Christine Harwick and her husband Greg, and a brother Richard C. Erickson and his wife Bonnie- all of Michigan.
David was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard P. and Helen G. (Boxshus) Erickson. He received his master's degree and then went on to become a teacher at various colleges in Worcester- including Assumption, Worcester Sate, and Holy Cross. He had a love for photography, especially capturing the beauty of nature. He also loved to watch and critique films, and was an avid chess player. When he was younger, he enjoyed being outside in the scenic landscapes.
Per the family's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will be private. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019