David J. Feeley, Jr., 31
LEICESTER - David J. Feeley, Jr., 31, died April 27th 2020 at his home.
He leaves his mother, Susan E. (Wheeler) Stockwell with whom he lived, his brothers Cesar A. and David F. Stockwell, his sisters Kaleigh R. Comer and her husband Joshua Comer, Sr. and Courtney R. Stockwell; his grandmothers Nancy Feeley and Louisa Alexiades; uncles, Brian Wheeler and his wife Diane and Steven Feeley, an aunt Linda Wheeler, a nephew Joshua Comer; cousins, Jacob Wheeler, Emily Wheeler and Katelyn Stockwell.
His stepfather, Steven R. Stockwell died Nov. 22, 2019. He is also predeceased by his grandfathers Joseph Feeley, Donald Wheeler and John Alexiades.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late David J. Feeley, Sr. David was a loving son who meant the world to his mother. He gave the best hugs, loved music, playing the guitar and driving his new car. He was a 2007 graduate of St. John's High School in Shrewsbury and attended Clarkson University in New York. David will be missed so much by his family. Our hearts are broken forever.
Due to health restrictions, no funeral services are planned at this time.
MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dana Farber Cancer/Jimmy Fund, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA 02115.
