|
|
David W. Flamand, 65
SPENCER - David W. Flamand, 65, of Lyford Rd., died suddenly, Sunday, Sept. 1st 2019 in St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester after being stricken ill at home.
He leaves his wife of 42 years, Brenda L. (North) Flamand, his sons Brian D. Flamand and his wife Jennifer of W.Greenwich, RI and David J. Flamand of Newport, RI, his mother Jeannine (Cardinal) Flamand of Warwick, RI, brothers Paul Flamand and his wife Christina of Coventry, RI, and William Flamand of Scituate, RI, his sister Denise Romanelli and her husband Craig of Easton, PA, grandsons Riley W. and Wesley E. Flamand of W. Greenwich, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his sister Jeannine "Pessy" Flamand.
He was born in Warwick RI, the son of the late Albert Flamand and served his country with the Army National Guard in RI.
Dave was a parts specialist for Federated Auto Parts in Spencer. He was a member of Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish and sang in its choir for many years. He also was a member of the local singing group "The Melody Makers". Along with his wife Brenda, they participated in the Jimmy Fund Walk in Boston for 10 years. Dave loved music, traveling and camping, riding his motorcycle, snowmobiling, and his large extended family. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
A Memorial Mass for Dave will be held on Saturday, September 7 at 9:30 AM in St. Rita's Church, 722 Oakland Beach Avenue, Warwick, R.I. There are no calling hours. J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer is directing funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Jimmy Fund/Dana Farber Cancer Fund, 44 Binney St., Boston, MA. 02115.
www.morinfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019