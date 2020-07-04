David Patrick Floyd, 54Holden /Co. Cork, Ireland - David Patrick Floyd, 54, died after a short illness on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester. He was raised in the Village of Crosshaven, Cork County, Ireland and came to the United States 34 years ago.As a young man Dave learned everything about construction from his late father, Sean Floyd, who was an accomplished Contractor. Not only did he learn construction, David learned everything from plumbing and electrical to drafting and engineering while studying. He earned an Associate's Degree in Mechanical Drawing from University College Cork and went on to a successful career in Contracting after immigrating to Massachusetts. David worked on several large commercial buildings in Boston and other parts of Massachusetts, and was a Certified General Contractor in Florida. He took great pride in his work and was never ready to settle for less than perfection.Although serious about his work, Dave was a fun loving "Big Kid" and prankster. He had a keen Irish wit, told countless jokes, and LOVED to laugh. Dave never met a stranger and anyone that was lucky enough to be a friend will forever be grateful. His laughter was infectious and it wasn't often to leave his company without a sore belly from laughing with him. Dave had eyes that shined and brought out the best in people. Dave was an avid hunter and angler and had been a member of the Rutland Sportsman's Club for many years. He was also known for his Patriotism and had been proud when he became a U.S. citizen. Dave loved his pets and opened his home to many that needed a family. You can't have too many Labs. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife, Heidi, with who he shared 24 years of marriage. Dave and Heidi loved to travel, took many trips to Ireland, Caribbean, and Mexico, always planning their next adventure, and lived in Florida and Georgia as well. They were truly soul mates and the best of friends. Dave always had one eye on Heidi, making sure she was okay.Along with his wife, Heidi J. (Busch), Dave is survived by his mother, Maevis Riley, of Westminster/Ireland, his brother, Mark Floyd (MUD) and wife, Cheryl, of Georgetown; his sisters, Sharon Floyd and husband, Terance McSweeney, of Ashburnham, and Wendy Mooney and husband, Joe, of Westminster; his nieces, Roisin Floyd and Keira Mooney, and nephew, Ronan Mooney. David was predeceased by his father, Sean Floyd.Relatives and friends are invited to gather with David's family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9 at Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10 at the funeral home (appropriate COVID-19 protocol will be observed including face masks and social distancing). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. To share a memory or offer an online condolence visit: