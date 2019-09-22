Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
640 Main Street
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
1958 - 2019
David Gannon Obituary
David W. Gannon, 61

Worcester - David W. Gannon, 61, passed away peacefully at UMass University Campus on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He is survived by two brothers- Paul J. and his wife Joanne of Harwich Port and Robert C. of Northbridge; a nephew Paul Jr. and his wife Naomi; two nieces- Justine Nugent and her husband Nicholas, and Julie Leyshon and her husband Bradly. He also leaves two great nieces and three great nephews.

David was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard C. Gannon Sr. and Ann R. (Alu) Gannon-Moriarty. He was the brother of the late Richard C. Gannon, Jr. and Francis L. Gannon. David, with his beautiful blue eyes, brought joy to those he met. The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of the UMass 7ICU team, HMEA Millbury and Seven Hills Foundation for their loving care.

A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 8:30-9:30am at Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. A funeral Mass will follow at 10am at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seven Hills Foundation, 81 Hope Avenue, Worcester, 01603. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
