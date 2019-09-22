|
David W. Gannon, 61
Worcester - David W. Gannon, 61, passed away peacefully at UMass University Campus on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He is survived by two brothers- Paul J. and his wife Joanne of Harwich Port and Robert C. of Northbridge; a nephew Paul Jr. and his wife Naomi; two nieces- Justine Nugent and her husband Nicholas, and Julie Leyshon and her husband Bradly. He also leaves two great nieces and three great nephews.
David was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard C. Gannon Sr. and Ann R. (Alu) Gannon-Moriarty. He was the brother of the late Richard C. Gannon, Jr. and Francis L. Gannon. David, with his beautiful blue eyes, brought joy to those he met. The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff of the UMass 7ICU team, HMEA Millbury and Seven Hills Foundation for their loving care.
A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 8:30-9:30am at Nordgren Funeral Home, 300 Lincoln Street, Worcester. A funeral Mass will follow at 10am at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seven Hills Foundation, 81 Hope Avenue, Worcester, 01603. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019