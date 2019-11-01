Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
David Gaulin
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Chapel of the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital
200 Springs Rd., Bldg., 61
Bedford, MA
David Gaulin Obituary
David Gaulin, 82

Bedford - Died on October 9, 2019, in Boston following a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late Joseph and Theda (Pelkey) and brother of the late Robert. David is survived by his wife, Sandra L. Gaulin and his former wife, Antonietta Caruso Gaulin, his children, Anthony and Angela Gaulin and Christine "Missy" Poske, his sister, Patricia Cooney, brother, Michael Gaulin, stepdaughter, Jodi Lennon and her husband, Dan and great grandson Connor Lennon, sister-in-law Maryrose "Gracie" Gaulin and many nieces and nephews. David served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Fri., Nov. 8, at 11:30 AM, at the Chapel of the E.N. Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital, 200 Springs Rd., Bldg., 61, Bedford, MA 01730. For obituary visit www.bedfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
