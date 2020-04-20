Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
David Gilchrist


1950 - 2020
David Gilchrist Obituary
David F. Gilchrist, 69

Rutland - David F. Gilchrist, 69, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at UMass Memorial Healthcare – University Campus after a brief illness due to Lung Cancer. He was born in Somerville, the son of Frederick L. and Shirley S. (Skillin) Gilchrist and graduated from Burlington High School.

He leaves his children, Neil Gilchrist and his wife Angela Gilchrist, David Gilchrist and his wife Cammie Gilchrist, both of Holden and Stacey Gilchrist and her husband Patrick Mayfield of Malden; his grandchildren, Scarlet, Jonathan, David, Alexi, Aubrey, Lucas, Adam, Baxter and Simon; his sister, Diane Vigneri and her husband, Thomas of Naples, FL.

David has worked as a certified pharmacy technician at UMass Memorial Healthcare – Memorial Campus since February 2006. He enjoyed his role at the medical center for the past 14 years supporting patient care and often spoke of his co-workers and their great friendships. David enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren whether it was watching them play in the neighborhood or cheering them on at the sidelines of their soccer games, often being the loudest supporter there. Twice a year he loved to travel to Disney World to ride rollercoasters with his grandchildren. He enjoyed a healthy lifestyle and going to the gym.

Due to the national health crisis, funeral services for David are private and will be held at Grove Cemetery in Holden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to of Massachusetts, Inc., 1661 Worcester Rd., Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements are under the care of the Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
