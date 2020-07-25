David A. Gosselin 47
Millbury - David A. Gosselin, 47, formerly of Millbury, passed away unexpectedly Monday, July 20th, 2020 in his home.
Growing up in Shrewsbury and Millbury, David is survived by his parents, Richard F. and Linda J. (Frissora) Gosselin; a sister, Jaimie L. Gosselin of Millbury; his life partner, Del Spangler; Aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Dave had an entrepreneurial spirt from youth and his accomplishments are many. At a young age he wrote and published a neighborhood newspaper on a toy typewriter. In later years, while in high school, he successfully spearheaded and lobbied the Massachusetts state Representatives and Senate to officially designate the citizens of Massachusetts as "Bay Staters."
Dave's education spans many levels of expertise. He began his education at Clark University and then the US Navy where he attended Nuclear Engineering to design and maintain nuclear reactors across the fleet. Afterwards he pursued surveying and was a well-respected professional surveyor and cartologist in Florida and Massachusetts. He was also an educator at Wentworth Institute of Technology. In 2008 he successfully opened and operated his own surveying firm, David Gosselin & Associates in Cambridge, MA.
He was a respected member of MALSCE where he was a past president of the Connecticut Valley chapter and a Massachusetts EMT.
Dave loved New England, Appalachian trail hiking and camping while pursuing his interest in geology and engineering. He loved photography, music and was especially proud of following in his father's footsteps and becoming a surveyor. He loved life, exploration, trains and animals.
Dave was devoted and supportive of his friends and family and loved them greatly. Most especially however, the one who loved him, grounded him and gave him purpose, Del.
What we will remember most about Dave is his smile, his laugh, and his often-inappropriate jokes. He was generous to a fault, sensitive, spontaneous, creative and ingenious and his zest for life was envied by many.
A memorial service will take place at a later date. The Mercadante funeral home & chapel, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Donations may be contributed to the American Heart Association
.www.mercadantefuneral.com