David Gosselin
David Roger Gosselin 82

Madison, MS - David Roger Gosselin, 82, of Madison, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at his home, surrounded by loved ones.

David was born in Worcester, Massachusetts, son of the late Paul and Marie Gosselin. David was preceded in death by his brother, Louis and sisters Rita and Pauline. He is survived by his loving wife, of 62 years Freda Gosselin, his three sons, David (Diane), Steven (Renee') and Peter (Cheryl), three sisters, Bernadette, Velma and Marie Anne. He is also survived by five grandchildren, one great grandchild, two step grandchildren, four step great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

David worked his entire career, 37 years, for United Parcel Service. He began his career as a UPS driver, and with his strong work ethic and determination, worked his way up to the position of Regional Vice President. David eventually relocated to the Atlanta Corporate Office where he retired in 1994. After retirement, he relocated to Mississippi where he spent the remainder of his years with his wife and loving family.

A very devout man of faith, David was a dedicated member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Madison. He and his wife also frequently visited Saint Catherine's Chapel and St. Paul's Church.

The family would like to thank The Cancer Center at St. Dominic for their care throughout his illness, the staff and nurses of Sta-home Health Hospice, as well as his caregiver, Beverly House, for her love and dedication.

David was a loving husband and devoted father. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and work colleagues. The family will hold a small, private service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude and Shriners Hospital. Parkway Funeral Home, Ridgeland, MS is assisting with the arrangements.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
