Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Resources
More Obituaries for David Guzman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Guzman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Guzman Obituary
David J. Guzman, 23

Southbridge - David J. Guzman, 23, of Southbridge died Thursday, September 5th after a long illness. David graduated from Southbridge Middle/ High School. He leaves his wife, Sage M. Guzman; his parents, Jorge Guzman, Betsy (Morales) Guzman both of Worcester as well as Brenda Laine and Timothy Harris both of Southbridge; his brothers, Anthony Olivero of Worcester, Ibirs Guzman of Florida, Santos Guzman, Jorge Guzman, Jr. and Alfredo Fontanez all of Worcester; his sister, Miriam; his grandparents, David Morales, Ruth Vega and Adelaida Guzman DeValle. He also leaves his Godson, Jaysian Lovell Scott Torres. He was predeceased by his brother, George Sonny Lee Olivero. He will be missed dearly by many other family and friends.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is directing arrangements.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now