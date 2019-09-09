|
David J. Guzman, 23
Southbridge - David J. Guzman, 23, of Southbridge died Thursday, September 5th after a long illness. David graduated from Southbridge Middle/ High School. He leaves his wife, Sage M. Guzman; his parents, Jorge Guzman, Betsy (Morales) Guzman both of Worcester as well as Brenda Laine and Timothy Harris both of Southbridge; his brothers, Anthony Olivero of Worcester, Ibirs Guzman of Florida, Santos Guzman, Jorge Guzman, Jr. and Alfredo Fontanez all of Worcester; his sister, Miriam; his grandparents, David Morales, Ruth Vega and Adelaida Guzman DeValle. He also leaves his Godson, Jaysian Lovell Scott Torres. He was predeceased by his brother, George Sonny Lee Olivero. He will be missed dearly by many other family and friends.
Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester is directing arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019