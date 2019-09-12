|
|
David J. Hemingway, 55
SUTTON - David J. Hemingway, 55, of West Second St. died Wed. Sept 11, 2019 at UMass in Worcester after a long illness.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Lori A. (Lauziere) Hemingway; 2 daughters, Paula Hemingway and her fiancee' Jemal Clarke of Douglas, and Amanda Hutchinson and her husband Ian of Uxbridge; a son Daniel Hemingway and his fiancée Meghan Winchell of Linwood; 2 grandchildren Nathan Hutchinson and Lena Hemingway; 3 sisters Charlotte Tyler of Ohio, Janice Richard of Douglas, and Denise Predmore of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son David Hemingway. Born in Northbridge, MA on April 21, 1964 he was son of the late David and Marie "Lena" (Mongeon) Hemingway and lived in Manchaug all his life.
David worked 10 years in the Shipping and Receiving Dept. at Wall Mart in Northbridge. Previously he worked for Frito Lay Corp. and Fafard Construction Co. Educated in the Sutton Public School System and Blackstone Valley Tech, David was known for his infectious laugh and great sense of humor. He made the best of every day and especially with the help of his dog Hank, who he loved and really helped him through his illness. He loved music, playing the drums and auto racing. He enjoyed being at the lake, boating and was a longtime member of the Sons of the American Legion. Mostly however Dave loved being with his family, especially his grandkids.
His funeral service will be held Sun. Sept. 22 at 4 pm in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. Douglas. Private burial in St. Paul's Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sun. Sept. 22 from 1 to 4 pm Memorial donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit http://www.jackmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019