David A. Holka, 70
LUNENBURG - David A. Holka, 70, of Lunenberg, Ma, passed away January 13, 2020, with his dear friend Gloria Clouthier by his side at his beautiful lake home on Lake Shirley in Lunenberg, Ma. Sadly, Dave was battling cancer for the past year.
He was born August, 2 1949 in Clinton, MA to Shirley (Seuss) Holka of Florida, and the late William J. Holka. Dave graduated from Clinton Jr-Sr High School, Clinton, MA in 1967 and later Dave mastered precision machining and all aspects of mechanical maintenance for Swiss Manufacturing used for medical implants and orthopedic. Recently, Dave served as the Chairman of the Board at Omni Components Corp located in Hudson NH. Dave was one of the key founders of Omni Components Corp, of Hudson, NH and started the organization in 1978 with his father and brother Rick.
Dave served our country as a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force and was stationed in Indiana as well as other locations. He was honorably discharged in 1971.
In addition to his mother, Shirley Holka who currently resides in Florida, Dave is survived by his brother Roger Holka, his close cousin Christine Potas along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
As a testament to his life, Dave enjoyed spending time at the local beaches and lakes boating, sailing and body surfing with friends. Dave enjoyed learning about healing stones along with mastering the practice of reiki. Dave enjoyed spending time and travels with his lifelong friend Gloria whom he met in 1977. Dave will be missed by his close friends at their weekly Thirsty Thursday's gatherings in Clinton Mass.
Dave was an exceptional person, who was very kind and generous within his company and community. Dave's leadership and friendship will be missed by the entire Omni Components team.
There will be a celebration of life on Dave's next birthday which we will announce details at that time.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make contributions in Dave's memory can send donations to the following:
Friends of Dana-Farber
450 Brookline St.
Boston, Ma 02215
617-632-3909
www.dana-farber.org
Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc. 109 West Street, Leominster, is directing arrangements. To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 16 to Jan. 24, 2020