Fay Brothers Funeral Home
1 West Boylston St
West Boylston, MA 01583
(508) 835-6500
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM
First Congregational Church of West Boylston
26 Central Street
West Boylston, MA
Interment
Following Services
To be announced at a later date
Mount Vernon Cemetery
1946 - 2020
David Holmes Obituary
David C. Holmes, 73

West Boylston - David Chandler Holmes, 73, of West Boylston, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family.

David was born in Worcester, son of Arthur G. and Bertha A. (Wyman) Holmes. He graduated from W. Boylston High School class of 1964 then proudly served in the Army National Guard for six years. He worked at Norton Company-Saint Gobain for 48 years before retiring in 2013.

David is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Catherine L. (Goodwin) Holmes, five daughters; Jodie Holmes of Oxford, Angela (Jordan) Chobot and husband Kevin of W. Brookfield, Lori Cronin and husband Timothy of Auburn, Amie (Jordan) Dehner of E. Brookfield and Jessica (Jordan) Buteau and husband David of N. Brookfield. He also leaves 11 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a sister Sandra Langhill of Westborough. He was predeceased by his brothers Arthur G. Holmes, Jr. and Robert Holmes.

David's Funeral will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3 pm at the First Congregational Church, 26 Central Street, W. Boylston immediately followed by interment in Mt. Vernon Cemetery
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
