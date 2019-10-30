|
|
David L. Holt, 71
SUTTON - David L. Holt, 71, of Sutton, peacefully passed away on October 26th, 2019 with his family by his side after a courageous 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Bedford, Ohio, David was the son of Howard and Eileen (Duncan) Holt. At age 7 he moved to Auburn. He graduated from Auburn High School and earned a Bachelors Degree in Electrical Engineering (summa cum laude) and a Masters Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Clarkson University (Potsdam, NY). David was a member of the ROTC program at Clarkson University and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army. He went on to earn a Masters of Business Degree from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and was a graduate of the Executive Program at Stanford University (Palo Alto, CA).
David was active in the community, becoming the first Eagle Scout in Boy Scout Troop 102 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Auburn. He continued to volunteer with the Boy Scouts well into adulthood. He was an involved member of the Auburn Congregational Church and then Sutton Congregational Church where he served as moderator for many years.
David worked for New England Electric Systems for nearly 30 years, retiring from the company in 2000 as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He went on to be a founding owner and Principle at Energy Initiatives Group, continuing to provide expertise in power generation and distribution until his full retirement in 2010.
David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kathleen (Winkels) Holt, his daughter Christie Hudson and her husband Scott of Cary, NC, his daughter Julie Penterson and her husband Jeffrey of Whitinsville, his four grandchildren: Connor Hudson, Anna Hudson, Brianna Penterson and Matthew Penterson, his sister Linda Nissly and her husband David, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jill Allen and the nurses of the Massachusetts General Hospital cancer centers for their loving care and support.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Sunday, November 3rd from 2pm to 5pm at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street, Millbury. A memorial service will be held at 11am on Monday, November 4th at the First Congregational Church, 128 Central Street, Auburn. Memorial contributions can be made to the 's , 125 S. Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
www.mulhane,com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019