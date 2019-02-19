|
|
David F. Hughes, 81
Millbury - David F. Hughes, 81, of Millbury passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Saturday, February, 16, 2019. He was the husband of 34 years to Charlene (Bianchi) Hughes of Millbury.
Mr. Hughes was born in Fitchburg, the son of the late George and Blanche (McDonald) Hughes. He attended Fitchburg public schools and graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1955. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving honorably from 1955 – 1959 attached to the 832 Supply Squadron at Canon AFB, in New Mexico. He attended Worcester Junior College and Graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a BS in Math. He also received his Juris Doctor from New England School of Law and was Bar Certified. He most recently worked as a sales manager for Combined Ins. Company. He very much enjoyed all family events especially the Hughes family reunions. He was an avid New England sports fan, former Umpire and he enjoyed golfing and playing cards.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children; Elisabeth Hughes, Cynthia Randolph and Christine Woodrum and her husband Tim all of Roanoke, VA., David Hughes and his wife Katie of Northboro, Donald Tarallo and his wife Zoe of Worcester. He was the grandfather of Emerson, Elliot, John, Erich, Alex and the late Jay Randolph. He was the great grandfather of Jaelyn Randolph. The youngest of ten children, David is survived by his sister Pauline Mulrennen of Florida. He was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and Walter his grand-dog.
Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, February, 23, 2019 from 10 to noon in the Carr Funeral Home 24 Hill Street Whitinsville, MA. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend. A celebration of his life will be held following the visitation in the Millbury VFW Post 3329 16 South Main Street Millbury, MA. Interment will be private.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019