|
|
David A. Inman, 82
WORCESTER - David Arthur Inman, 82, passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his loving wife of 29 years, Elizabeth O'Connell-Inman and his beloved daughters, Elizabeth Maeve, Caroline Devin, and Lauren Grace. In addition, David is survived by his brother, Richard Inman and his wife Nancy of Narragansett, RI, his devoted in-laws, Eileen and Martin Costello, Jack and Nancy O'Connell, Jim and Eileen O'Connell, and Carolyn Felicio as well as many dear nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his parents, John Everett and Grace (Duby) Inman as well as his sister Joan Inman Amaral.
David was born and raised in Warwick, RI. After attending LaSalle Academy he entered Our Lady of Providence College where he earned his Associate of Arts degree. He continued his studies at the University of Louvain, Belgium where he earned his BA in Philosophy, his MA in Religious Education, and his PhD magna cum laude in Philosophy with a concentration in Philosophical Anthropology. David was ordained in Belgium on July 1, 1962 and served as a Catholic priest in the Diocese of Providence for over 25 years. His first assignment in the US was as Associate Pastor of St. John's Church on Federal Hill in Providence. During that time, he also taught Latin and Religion at LaSalle Academy in Providence.
During his years in Europe, David "thumbed" extensively through France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Ireland, and England. His motorcycle adventures in Europe are legendary, and he was once known to piece together two different license plates to illegally cross borders. These seven years in Europe are responsible for David's multilingual interjections into every conversation, birthday party, holiday celebration, and phone call.
In 1968 David moved to the University of Rhode Island in Kingstown where he served as Chaplain and Director of the Catholic Center. He was also Director of Campus Ministry for the Diocese of Providence for several years. In 1975 David was awarded an Underwood Fellowship and a Danforth Foundation Grant to study Science, Ethics and Education at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. In 1976 David returned to Rhode Island to become Chaplain at Brown University. Over the next 28 years David would hold many positions at Brown including Director of Student Activities, Special Assistant to President Howard Swearer, Coordinator of the Champlin Scholars Program, Assistant Dean of Student Life/Dean of Students, and Associate Dean of Student Life/Director of Faunce House and Student Activities.
In addition to his administrative positions, David was also an Adjunct Professor of Philosophy at Emmanuel College in Boston and the University of Rhode Island, teaching Philosophy of Religion, Medical Ethics, and 20th Century Atheism. David was also employed as a guest lecturer for the Department of Defense. With his best friend and partner in crime, Ray Devettere, he travelled throughout Hawaii, Korea, Thailand, Japan and the Philippines speaking on authority, moral leadership, and growth to responsible choices.
David lectured and published extensively on issues of Ethics in Higher Education, Moral Reasoning, and Campus Ministry.
Upon his retirement from higher education in 2004, David began his final position at Notre Dame Academy in Worcester where he taught Latin until 2012. It is there that he found wonderful students, dedicated faculty and staff, and dear friends.
David loved physical activity and the outdoors. He loved to bike, run and ski. He was a beautiful swimmer. He loved his Boston Whaler and could be seen each summer morning off the Heights Beach, returning from his Black Dog coffee on the Vineyard, his faithful canine companion, Maggie, at his side. He loved to sit on the beach with his binoculars watching the boats in Nantucket Sound. And if you spent any time with David you always knew if there was a backdoor cold front approaching or if the wind was coming from the southeast at 15 knots.
David had a remarkable life, filled with prestigious positions, academic pursuits, and wild adventures. But he would tell you that he found his greatest joy when he became a father. Although he came to that vocation later in life, he embraced it with love, dedication, enthusiasm, wonder, and humor. Having lost his own father at a young age, David was determined to fill the years that he had with his daughters with as much love, time, and attention as he could. He adored his girls.
He was a remarkable guy. During these past few years he met incredible medical challenges, and his persistence shocked his doctors, care teams, and family. He faced those challenges with extraordinary courage, strength, grace, and dignity. He leaves a hole that we will never fill but also a legacy of compassion and love. We will miss him always.
Calling hours will be held at Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., on Sunday, July 28th from 3 to 7 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday July 29th at 10 am at Blessed Sacrament Church, 555 Pleasant St. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Notre Dame Academy, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 25 to July 28, 2019