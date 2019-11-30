|
David E. Kerns, 74
WESTBOROUGH - David E. Kerns, 74, of Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare in Worcester. He was the husband of Susan (Addison) Kerns.
Born in Worcester, he was the son of the late Edward F. and Phyllis (Champagne) Kerns. He was raised and educated in Westborough and was a 1963 graduate of Westborough High School. He also attended and graduated from Becker College.
David was employed at Bay State Abrasives in the break department and in later years was a manager for Ford Motor Credit in Westborough and Southborough.
He was a member of the Rod and Gun Club and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing at the Westborough Country Club.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two children, Jessica Fanning of Westborough and Joseph Fanning of Salem.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by a brother, Edward F. Kerns, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, on Thursday, December 5, from 4 to 7 P.M.
A private graveside service will be in Pine Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.)
www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019