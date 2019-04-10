|
|
David C. Kilbourn, 79
Lancaster - David C. Kilbourn, 79, died Monday, April 8, 2019, in Clinton Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nina Kilbourn; son, Seth Kilbourn, of San Francisco; daughter, Susan Savona, and her husband, Lorenzo, of Milton; three grandchildren: Amelia, Jacob, and Isaac Savona; two brothers, Walton G. Kilbourn, Jr. and his wife, Joan, of Lunenburg, and Arthur G. Kilbourn and his wife, Martha, of Valencia Lakes, FL; a sister, Mary Lou Cessford, of Westminster; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother, William A. Kilbourn, who died in 2008.
David was born in Clinton and raised in Lancaster, son of the late Walton G. and Gladys F. (Cameron) Kilbourn. He was a graduate of the former Lancaster High School, Class of 1957, and Cushing Academy, Class of 1958. He earned a bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Norwich University in 1962, before serving with the US Army then went on to earn a master's degree in Mathematics and Secondary Education from UMass Lowell.
For 35 years before his retirement, David taught Mathematics at Clinton High School and served as chairman of the Math department. A life-long resident of Lancaster, he began his many years of service to the Town of Lancaster on the Recreation Committee, before serving on both the Lancaster School Committee and the Sewer District Commission for more than 20 years each. He was a current member of the Massachusetts Farm Bureau, and current Chair of the Lancaster Agricultural Commission. He was an active, life-long member of the First Church of Christ Unitarian, where he was a member of the choir and served on various church committees.
The joys of his life were his family, teaching, and farming. Spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends brought him great happiness. Teaching and farming were in his blood and fundamental to his life. He was a giant of a man in stature, intelligence and compassion and his wonderful laugh and insight will be sorely missed.
David's memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the First Church of Christ, Unitarian, 725 Main St., followed by a reception in the Church Hall. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the Kilbourn family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a . McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements. To share a memory of David, or offer condolences to his family, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019