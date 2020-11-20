1/1
David Kilmer Sr.
1934 - 2020
David M. Kilmer Sr.

Auburn/Kissimmee Fl. - David M. Kilmer passed away Nov. 8, 2020. David lived in Auburn for many years and moved to Florida to retire. David just celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 8th, 2020 to his loving wife Marie Kilmer, whom he leaves behind. He also left two sons, Steven Kilmer and a son in-law Ed Rojees both of Florida and David Kilmer Jr. of Connecticut. David also left a daughter Jean Kilmer and her partner Joe Heath of Rochdale. His wife and daughter were by his side. David loved collecting antique toy cars and was a big Patriots fan. Due to covid -19 there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis Tennessee 38015 in David's name. This was his favorite charity.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
