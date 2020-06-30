David Kujala
1930 - 2020
David Arthur Kujala, 89

CLAYTON, DE - David Arthur Kujala, of Clayton, DE, passed away at his home on June 26, 2020. He was 89.

He was born December 14, 1930, the son of the late Eino & Mary Kujala.

He was born in Glenn Falls, NY, and grew up in Holden MA. He obtained a degree in chemical engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He served 30 years with DuPont and formerly resided in Holden, MA, Glassboro NJ, Wilmington DE, Mt. Pocono, PA, and Landenberg PA.

He served as a scout leader and as VP for Junior Achievement. He was also an accomplished artist, enjoyed carpentry, cycling, and was an avid reader. He was proud to have helped build three log cabins. David also served as the Director of the Delaware Sports Museum & Hall of Fame.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Sally Lingner.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Virginia Kujala; his children, Gregory (Eileen); Audrey (Gary); and Ken; three grandchildren, Jessica, Nick, and Natalie; four great-grandchildren; and a sister Shirley Sauer, of Ocean Park ME.

Services and interment will be private.

www.matthewsbryson.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
123 West Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 653-2900
