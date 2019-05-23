|
|
David Landquist
RUTLAND - David Landquist, loving husband, son, and brother passed away on Tuesday, May 21st 2019 with his family by his side.
He grew up in Rutland, Massachusetts and received his masters in physical therapy from the University of New England and became one of the few wound specialists in the country.
A natural born leader and mentor to all, David had a passion for everything he did.
He had traveled for work before settling in Seattle, Washington where he had been living before returning to Rutland to be closer to family.
David loved life and was an absolute magnet to anyone who met him. He enjoyed traveling, playing guitar, basketball, skiing, adventure sports of all kinds, and hanging out with his family and friends.
His great faith sustained him and encouraged so many and is part of the legacy he leaves behind.
He is survived by his wife, Parella Lewis. He is the son of Gary and Dianne Landquist, brother to Dr. Eric Landquist and his wife Bethany, and Jeff Landquist and his wife Rebecca.
The celebration of life service will be Held on Tuesday, May 28th at Holden Chapel at 12:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to People On Purpose. www.bepeopleonpurpose.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 23 to May 26, 2019