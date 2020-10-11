David Lassalle

David J. Lassalle, 25
Upton - David Joseph Lassalle, 25, of Boston and formerly of Upton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8th, 2020. David was a beloved son of Rolando and Jane (Clougherty) Lassalle of Upton.
He is survived by his two brothers, Alex of Somerville and Michael of Upton, and his dog Eli, as well as countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. David lived in Boston with his high school sweetheart, Karyn Michela of Hudson.
He loved to travel and recently took up his passion of acting. David was an incredibly observant individual, which allowed him to be one of the most thoughtful people many had the opportunity to meet. He is mourned and beloved by so many.
David was a graduate of UMass Amherst, Class of 2017, and he worked as a software engineer at Viasat.
His funeral service will be held privately with his family on Thursday, October 15, in the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be sent to the Mental Health America at www.mhanational.org
