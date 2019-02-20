|
David Lebudzinski, 51
Walpole - Lebudzinski, David, of Walpole, formerly of Webster, 51, died at home surrounded by his loving family on February 18th, 2019. Beloved husband of Julieanne Pinel for 12 years. Cherished son of Beverly (LaRoche) Lebudzinski of Webster and the late Edwin Lebudzinski. Loving brother of Thomas Lebudzinski and his longtime girlfriend Kerrie Robidoux of Webster. Dear son-in-law of Roger and Julie Pinel of Westwood, treasured brother-in-law of Patrick and Denise Cahill and adored uncle of Alexis Cahill of Westwood. He is also survived by many loving cousins and their families.
David graduated with honors from Marianapolis Preparatory School, Thompson Connecticut. He attended Holy Cross College in Worcester and received his medical degree from The University of Massachusetts Worcester specializing in internal medicine and radiology.
Always driven to use his expertise in innovative ways, his vocations in the medical field included Medicine Walks, several years serving as a private physician consultant and most recently as Chief Medical Officer at iGetBetter, Inc. of Boston, MA.
David was a passionate photographer, capturing the beauty of the landscape around him. He also loved traveling, hiking, kayaking and working in the gardens around his Walpole home. David's faith sustained him, allowed his gracious acceptance of his diagnosis and supported him during his recovery from treatments. David's outgoing, generous and kind spirit will be missed by the countless friends he collected over his lifetime.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Holden, Dunn and Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., WESTWOOD, on Friday Feb. 22nd from 4-7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Jude's Church, 86 Main Street, Norfolk on Saturday morning February 23rd at 11:30 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in David's memory to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019