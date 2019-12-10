Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Dirsa-Morin Funeral Home
298 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
508-753-4211
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
David P. Leveillee, 74

Oxford - David P. Leveillee, 74, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Harrington Hospital in Webster.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Millie (Young) Leveillee. He also leaves his children, Debra Bonneau, Brendalee Schlesinger, David J. "DJ" Leveillee, Brian Leveillee and David P. Leveillee Jr.; 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was born in Worcester a son of Henry and Mary Ellen (Prentis) Leveillee.

Mr. Leveillee worked as a sales representative for area Electrical Stores prior to retiring.

A period of visitation will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm in DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester, MA.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
