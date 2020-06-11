David I. Levine, 79Swampscott - David I. Levine, 79, of Swampscott, MA and most recently Leicester, MA, died on Wednesday, June 10 of long term health issues complicated by Covid-19.He leaves behind his partner of many years and wife Pamela Pearson, 3 children, 3 step children, 5 grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren and 1 step great grandchild-all of whom filled him with pride and love.David earned multiple degrees from Boston College, Cornell, Georgetown and Harvard Business School. His work took him all over the world and his captivating storytelling will be missed.Services will be private at a later date. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.Memorial donations can be made to The Odd Fellows Home of Worcester, 104 Randolph Rd., Worcester, MA. 01606 for their dedicated care, endless patience and kindness.