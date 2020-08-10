David L. Lewis, 74
Worcester/Wethersfield, CT - David L. Lewis, 74, died peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Lauren F. and Gertrude V. (Joudrey) Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia A. (Monopoli) Lewis of Wethersfield. They shared three children, David L. Lewis of Whitinsville, Kimberly Ann Pokropowicz and her husband Marc of Thompson, CT, and Marcia M. Cancellieri and her husband Giulio of Rocky Hill, CT. He also leaves two sisters, Nancy Mastrototoro of Shrewsbury and Jean Bradley of Endicott, NY; five grandchildren, Zachory, David, Dylan, Zaria, and Derek; great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. He was predeceased by two brothers, William Lewis and Victor Lewis: and two sisters, Dianne Stanley and Sarah Brown.
David lived in Worcester for many years before moving to CT 12 years ago. Anyone living around Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester during the 80's and 90's may have been lucky enough to witness his annual firework display over the lake.
David joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves in 1963. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps from 1964-1968, stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC. During his service, he fought in Vietnam and served his country proudly. David was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 2 stars and a letter of appreciation from President L. B. Johnson for his performance of duty while assigned to Headquarters and Service Battalion Honor Guard.
David was a licensed electrician who worked for 25 years at General Motors in Framingham, MA retiring in 2008 from the Baltimore, MD plant. He began his career as an electrician with Coughlin Electric in Worcester, was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local 96 and a member of the Marine Corps League. More recently, he and his wife became active members of the Killingly, CT Grange #112.
He was a jack of all trades with projects ranging from electrical to woodworking and could build just about anything. He loved working with his hands and always gave his time to help others. He loved swimming and animals, especially dogs. He was a kind and helpful man that was loved by everyone who knew him.
Memorial calling hours are Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service followed by military honors will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or DAV.orgparadisfuneralhome.com